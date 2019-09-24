The Delaware Department of Transportation will welcome fans to the annual NASCAR Hauler Parade on Oct. 3, and the NASCAR Cup Series, set for Oct. 4-6 at the Dover International Speedway.

The NASCAR Hauler parade will begin at 5 p.m. Oct. 3 and is free and open to the public. The NASCAR Cup Series Haulers will travel through Legislative Mall and downtown Dover on Loockerman Street, State Street and Leipsic Road to the Dover International Speedway’s track approximately at 5:45 p.m.

During the parade, guests can stop at the Information Booth located in front of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza from 4 to 6 p.m. Delaware’s Quaint Villages Certified Tourism ambassadors will be there to answer questions.

DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center staff, in coordination with the Dover Police Department and Delaware State Police, will monitor traffic in and around the Dover vicinity to ensure safe travel for motorists.

Dover International Speedway's main entrance on US 13 will be closed Oct. 6 for all southbound traffic when parking at the Dover International Speedway is filled. When the race is concluded on Sunday afternoon, Leipsic Road will also be closed to through traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to tune to WTMC 1380 AM and to view the variable message board signs surrounding the Dover area.

Parking on Speedway grounds Oct. 4 and 5 is free. There is a $10 charge for parking on Speedway grounds Oct. 6. Dover International Speedway has several parking areas available: the main entrance with lots labeled South, North and West, enter main entrance off U.S. 13; and Lot 1 which is located on Leipsic Road, outside of Turn 4.

From the Christiana Mall off of Route 1 in Newark, board the “Race Express” Park-n-Ride shuttle and ride directly to Dover International Speedway. Service begins at 8 a.m. and costs $17 per person, which includes parking and round trip bus service. Exact change is required. Children smaller than 46 inches ride free. There are 800 seats available. For more, call 998-6726.

The Smyrna Rest Area located approximately 10 miles north of Dover International Speedway, off of Route 1, Exit 119 is open to motorists 24/7.

For more, visit doverspeedway.com and nascar.com.