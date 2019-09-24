More than 225 men and women from several neighboring states are expected to participate in the Third Annual Delaware Memorial Bridge Run to Acceptance for Special Olympics, set for 7 a.m. Oct. 6.

For this special 5k run across the iconic span, three of the four lanes on the northbound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge will close for approximately three hours early that morning.

"As a result of the Bridge Run to Acceptance, more than $68,000 has been raised to further the noble goals of Special Olympics Delaware,” said Tom Cook, executive director of the Delaware River and Bay Authority. “Participants not only get the opportunity to do something many have never done — walk or run on the Delaware Memorial Bridge, they are also supporting a great community organization that is committed to positively impacting and transforming lives of both athletes and their families.”

"We are excited to welcome the largest number of participants in this event's short history and look forward to providing them a first-class race to coincide with the unique opportunity — and a first for many — to run or walk over the bridge," said Ann Grunert, Special Olympics Delaware executive director. "Our hats go off to the officials of DRBA for making this happen for the third straight year, enabling us to not only provide the public with a unique event, but just as importantly continue to spread the awareness of the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities."

The Delaware Memorial Bridge Run to Acceptance for Special Olympics 5K will take place on the New Jersey-bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Three lanes will be closed to traffic at 5 a.m. The benefit run will start at 7 a.m. All lanes will reopen to traffic at 8:30 a.m. Participants will begin their 3.1-mile run at the New Jersey x-ramp; onto the New Jersey bound span heading south into Delaware; onto the Delaware x-ramp and then through the DRBA complex parking area to the finish near the maintenance garages. A recognition program will take place following the event at the bridge’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Motorists heading north on the New Jersey-bound span may encounter minor delays during the early morning hours of Oct. 6. Motorists heading south on the Delaware-bound span will not be affected.

For more, visit sode.org and drba.net.