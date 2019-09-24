The Delaware Art Museum will host the next in its Conversations with Women Making a Difference in Delaware series at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

Carol Arnott-Robbins, founder of NEWS4Women — the Network to Encourage Women's Support 4 Women — will facilitate a panel discussion with Doneene Damon, president of Richards Layton & Finger, Delaware’s largest law firm; Velma Scantlebury, Associate Director of the Kidney Transplant Program at Christiana Care Health System and the first African American woman in the field of transplantation surgery; and Amira Idris Radović, CEO and founder of TheraV, a startup company developing wearable devices for nerve pain, followed by a Q&A session. Topics will include career highlights, life stories and wisdom from the women.

The evening will also include a short preview of an upcoming exhibit at the Delaware Art Museum, “Posing Beauty in African American Culture,” which opens Oct. 19.

Tickets are $35 through Oct. 4, $40 after, and will be sold at the door. Proceeds benefit the Delaware Art Museum. Networking and refreshments are included.

The event is jointly sponsored by Blue Blaze Associates and NEWS4Women.

This is the last event in this panel series for 2019. Dates for Conversations with Women Making a Difference in Delaware in 2020 will be announced soon.

For tickets and more, visit bit.ly/31e173w.