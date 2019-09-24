In celebration of the Delaware Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc.’s 24th anniversary, the coalition will present the 2019 Sister-Nomic$ Unity Awards Breakfast at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at Christiana Care Hospital John H. Ammon Center, 4755 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark.

Sister-Nomic$, a national movement taking place throughout the U.S., is designed to advance economic opportunities for African American women and girls. The Delaware Chapter is deepening its commitment to gender equity advocacy while sharpening its focus on tackling the racial economic divide in the state and nation.

The Sister-Nomic$ Unity Awards Breakfast honors the contributions of sung and unsung S’heroes from multiple-generations who are strident advocates for the economic empowerment of Black women and girls in Delaware. Alicia Clark, CEO and entrepreneur, will serve as keynote speaker for the event.

Shannon Griffin is the recipient of the Unsung S'Hero Award for shining a light on the complex educational and economic implications of the school to prison pipeline. As a key organizer with the ACLU, Shannon led community engagement and legislative efforts resulting in the passage of Senate Bill 85. SB 85 mandates transparency in school discipline reporting and promotes innovative approaches such as restorative justice to interrupt the disparate treatment of students in Delaware's public education system.

Sarah Crawford is the recipient of the Generation Next Award for her inspirational entrepreneurial example and outstanding leadership of the Women's Business Center at True Access Capital igniting new and expanded women owned businesses statewide.

Rashmi Rangan is the recipient of the Sister-Nomics$ Legacy Award for tireless advocacy throughout Delaware for 25 years in the economic justice arena. Her impact is significant through policy and direct services that advance economic opportunities through savings/credit banking services, prevention of payday lending, prevention of home foreclosures, financial literacy and legislative actions to end bank redlining.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $10 students, at ncbwde.org.