Frightland is sending 17 zombies to BBD Saturday as part of the “Zombie Blood Drive” from 8 a.m. to noon to donate blood, according to a press release from Frightland.

“Frightland understands how important blood donations are,” Marketing Manager Kyle McMahon said in the release. “Blood is the foundation of all life forms, including Zombies!”

This isn’t Frightland’s first venture into helping blood-based foundations. Frightland — one of the biggest haunted and fear-based attractions in Delaware — is an avid supporter in research efforts that go toward finding the cure to Leukemia, a blood cancer.

Parking fees and a portion of each Frightland ticket is donated to the Leukemia Research Foundation of Delaware, the release said.

“Since 2007, Frightland has supported the Leukemia Research Foundation of Delaware,” McMahon said. “LRFDE, a 100 percent volunteer driven non-profit, directly supports research for not only finding a cure for Leukemia, but also different treatments for various blood cancers.”

Frightland also hosts the Delaware Mud Run Junior and Delaware Mud Run in June with proceeds going to LRFDE.

Those wanting to donate alongside Zombies can contact BBD 1-888-8-BLOOD-8 or visit ww.delmarvablood.org to make an appointment.