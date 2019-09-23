The new season kicks off Oct. 2.

The Music School of Delaware celebrates its first performance of the 2019-20 season with "Opening Night - Celebrating The Legacy of Longwood" - a thank-you concert at its Wilmington Branch on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

A chamber orchestra of Music School faculty and special guest artists will perform works of Michael Haydn, Mozart and Dvorak, in a thank-you concert for Music School supporters and donors, including recognition of the generosity of The Longwood Foundation.

Music School Board Chairman Larry Hamermesh will be present and offer remarks to start the season with this very special performance. He also acknowledges that to help individuals grow, and to improve the organization as a whole, takes the steadfast commitment of many people.

"The Opening Night 'Thank You Concert' is just one way the Music School is able to acknowledge and express our gratitude to those generous individuals, foundations, and businesses whose support makes it possible to continue our mission of musical excellence for everyone," he says.

Featured artists - under the baton of conductor Tiffany Lu - include soloist Lynn Moncilovich (guest bassoonist); violinists Amos Fayette (concertmaster), Lingchin Liao, Luigi Mazzocchi (guest violin), Kate Ransom, Julie Murphy Ruiz, Lionel Thomas and Stefan Xhori; violists Maria Rusu, Marka Stepper and Sandra VandeGeijn (guest violists); cellists Jennifer Stomberg and Lawrence Stomberg; bassist Miles Brown; oboists Merideth Hite Estevez and Dana Newcomb; and horn players Kathryn Mehrtens and Sara Hoffman.

The Music School is a recipient of a Longwood Foundation grant in 2018. It is a challenge grant, requiring the school to meet benchmarks each year over the 2-year period of the grant.

The challenge grant is to secure NEW and INCREASED donations as follows: from current and former students/families of the school; from pacesetters donating at least $5000; and commitments to the Legacy for Music Society - those who will remember the school in their estate planning. Last year, donations to the school exceeded the benchmarks in each category. This year, the school will seek to do so again.

Music School President and CEO Kate M. Ransom says of Longwood's generosity: "The legacy of Longwood stretches far and wide. Their support of the Music School over the entirety of its nearly 100 years has been a commitment to educating and nurturing arts supporters and performing artists of the future as well as music lovers of today. We're deeply grateful for this vision and for Longwood Foundation's support."

About The Music School of Delaware

The Music School of Delaware was founded in 1924 to provide excellence in music education, training and experiences for people of all ages and levels of ability. Today, the Music School is a nationally-accredited, statewide, nonprofit organization that reaches thousands of residents from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

The school offers instructional programs and over 120 public performances each year, and is the only nationally-accredited program of its kind in Delaware, and the only statewide accredited community music school in the nation. The school's standard-setting instructional programs are delivered by a faculty of almost 90 expert artists and educators.

Locations include branches in Wilmington and Milford and almost 20 satellite and outreach sites throughout the region. The school administers a financial assistance program for those demonstrating financial need, and merit scholarships for the most highly-motivated students. For more information, please call the Wilmington Branch at 302.762.1132, the Milford Branch at (302) 422-2043 or visit the website at musicschoolofdelaware.org.