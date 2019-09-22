The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred last evening.

The incident occurred on Sept. 21, around 7:52 p.m., when a 2017 Chevrolet Spark was traveling northbound on Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington, and had come to a stop at a red traffic signal at the intersection for Silverside Road.

A 2003 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling in the same direction and came to a complete stop behind the Spark. A 2012 Honda CRV was traveling in the same direction and approaching the Pathfinder.

For unknown reasons the operator of the CRV failed to stop and as a result, the front of the CRV collided with the rear of the Pathfinder.

The operator of the Chevrolet Spark, a 48-year-old female from Claymont, DE and her passenger were transported to the St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries.

The operator of the Nissan Pathfinder, a 65-year-old male from Wilmington, DE was transported to the Christiana Hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

The operator of the Honda CRV, a 62-year-old male from Hockessin was transported to the Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

His name is currently being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.