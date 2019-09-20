Charlie was a stray with demodex mange

One-year-old Charlie was found a as stray before arriving at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. He was suffering from demodex mange, a non-contagious skin condition in which parasites inhabit the hair follicles.

Within a month of treatment and with a little TLC from the shelter team, Charlie is itch-free and ready to find the perfect family. He's done well with other dogs in playgroups and is longing for a forever home where he can finally rest his head.

Charlie is available for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown.