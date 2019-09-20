Jewish Family Services of Delaware will host a family-friendly film and activity series from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Siegel JCC, 101 Garden of Eden Road, Wilmington, to engage the young families and community members in conversations about diversity and, as part of Peace Week.

This program is free and open to the community. This family-friendly program will get guests thinking about not just how people are each uniquely different, but what they have in common.

The event will feature opening remarks from State Sen. Laura Sturgeon at 1 p.m., a screening of Disney’s “Zootopia” at 1:15 p.m. and the “I Love My Neighbor” activity at 3 p.m.

For more, visit jfsdelaware.org/movies-that-matter-2019 and peaceweekdelaware.org.