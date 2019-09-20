The Frederick Douglass Honor Society, the Town of Easton, Maryland, and the Talbot County Free Library will celebrate the life and legacy of Talbot County’s most famous native son, Frederick Douglass, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 in downtown Easton.

The annual celebration features a parade, welcome ceremony, musical block party, activities and learning experiences for children, a marketplace filled with food and retail vendors, exhibits, a historic walking tour and a lecture by keynote speaker Celeste-Marie Bernier.

Born into slavery in 1818, Douglass was an American social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer and statesman. After escaping from slavery in Maryland, he became a national leader of the abolitionist movement in Massachusetts and New York, gaining note for his oratory and incisive antislavery writings.

All Frederick Douglass Day events are free and open to the public. The six-hour celebration begins with a street parade at 10 a.m. from Glenwood to Washington Street, concluding at the Talbot County Courthouse. The Welcome Ceremony on the courthouse lawn at 10:30 a.m. will feature local guest speakers, a recitation by Terron Quailes and music provided by local school bands. The Children’s Village, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Talbot County Free Library’s front lawn will offer children free games, prizes, books, stickers, bubbles and photo opportunities. The Music Block Party, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Dover and West streets, will showcase young talent on the Eastern Shore, including violinists, Torie Gomez, Three Steps Forward, Raven Gill, Amy Morgan and DJ Allen Butler. The Marketplace, also from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Dover and West Streets, will feature vendors serving regional foods, a bounty from the Bay, beverages and desserts; arts, retail vendors with crafts, jewelry and local organizations providing information and volunteer opportunities.

For more, visit frederickdouglassday.com.