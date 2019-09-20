The Delaware State Police Community Outreach Unit received numerous donations during August from the public and area businesses to support Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack.

The purpose of this initiative was to provide new backpacks and school supplies to children in need. From the public and our community partners, 529 backpacks were given to children up and down the state. There were also boxes of extra school supplies that were donated to teachers in several school districts.

The Community Outreach Unit recognized Amtrak, Bank of America, Chesapeake Utilities, Christiana Hilton, Chubb Insurance, Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union, JP Morgan, Tidewater Utilities and Verizon Wireless for their donations.