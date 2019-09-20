Gov. John Carney and the governors of Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin issued a letter to the leadership of both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees urging them to include provisions for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in the fiscal 2020 National Defense Authorization Act to protect citizens who would be affected by these substances.

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/31wahZn.