67-year-old Gregory Woudenberg and 55-year-old Richard Burns charged

Delaware State Police have arrested two men after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs in the Long Neck area of Millsboro.

On Wednesday, September 18, troopers concluded a one month investigation into the distribution of heroin at a residence located in the 26000 block of Bay Farm Road. With the assistance of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force and the Sussex Drug Unit, a search and seizure warrant was executed. Inside, officers found two residents, 67-year-old Gregory Woudenberg and 55-year-old Richard Burns. They were taken into custody without incident.

A search of the residence found 143 bags of heroin (approximately 1.001 grams) and 13.5 narcotic pills.

Woudenberg was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, maintaining a drug property, second-degree conspiracy, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $13,400 cash-only bond.

Burns was charged with was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, second-degree conspiracy, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on $12,500 unsecured bond.