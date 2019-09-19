Partnership for the Delaware Estuary announced Kathy Klein was named its new permanent executive director.

PDE’s board of directors announced Aug. 29 that Klein, who had been serving since March as PDE's interim executive director, is now the permanent head of the nonprofit organization that hosts the Delaware Estuary Program.

Klein served as PDE's executive director from 1997 to 2007. Before taking on the interim executive director's role, she returned to PDE in September 2018 as its director of donor relations.

“Throughout her impressive career, Kathy has been a tireless advocate for clean water initiatives in our valuable watershed,” said PDE Board President Joseph Tarsavage. “To say we’re fortunate to have her would be an understatement, and I speak for our entire board in telling you that we look forward to the next phase of PDE’s development under her leadership.”

Klein has a long career of working for the environment, particularly in improving water quality in the Delaware River Watershed. She has been a leader in the development, strategic planning, and programmatic design and implementation efforts for several regional organizations. Before returning to PDE, she was executive director of the Water Resources Association of the Delaware River Basin.

“I am honored and humbled to again serve as PDE's executive director," Klein said. "Coming back here last year brought me out of semi-retirement. Now, every day, I get to work with an impressive group of hardworking individuals who are committed to improving the environmental health of the Delaware River and Bay. I am looking forward to working with PDE's staff, board and fantastic partners for clean waterways, healthy habitats and strong communities."

For more, visit delawareestuary.org.