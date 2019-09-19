Center for the Creative Arts, in association with Dew Point Brewing Company and GingerFox Productions, will present Hot Jam 2019: A Celebration of Local Music and Woodstock from noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Center for the Creative Arts, 410 Upper Snuff Mill Row, and Dew Point Brewing Co., 2878 Creek Road, Yorklyn.

The concert will take place on three outdoor stages — two at CCArts and one at Dew Point — and will feature 21 local musical acts both large and small, professional and amateur. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Woodstock Festival, each artist will present their own original music as well as cover an artist who played one of the three Woodstock festivals. Event will be held rain or shine.

Admission is $15 at the door adults, $5 for children 12-17 and free to children younger than 12, or tickets may be purchased in advance online at a discount at ccarts.org/hot-jam-festival. Proceeds benefit the center’s efforts to expand programming to include more inclusive and accessible programs for students of all ages and abilities.

The lineup will include Earth Radio, Motion the Gates, Reverse Giraffe, Evergo, Bayrides, Haha Charade, Red Bullet, Valhalla Rising, J. Christian, Caitlin Marsilii, Jet Ski, Less than Five, Another Lonely Friday, Captains Daughter, Michael Hahn, Dri Rain, Trini, Aberrant Light, The Psychedelic Puppets, MEGA-Man and Shotgun Willie, alongside food trucks, arts and crafts vendors.

Beginning in 2013, Hot Jam, held at the School of Rock, became one of Wilmington's largest all-ages music festivals. Hosting more than 30 bands on multiple stages, it quickly became a popular event for musicians and fans alike. In the past six years, 10 Hot Jam Festivals have brought hundreds of bands together.

For more, visit ccarts.org or call 239-2434.