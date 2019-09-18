Adam J. Burton, 38, of Lincoln succumbed to his injuries last night.

A dirt bike collided with an SUV shortly after 9 p.m. in Lincoln last night, resulting in the death of Adam J. Burton, 38, of Lincoln.

Burton was riding a green Kawasaki dirt bike, which is not street legal and doesn’t have lights, on Wilkins Road near Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus when a trooper tried to stop him. Burton fled at an extreme speed and created a significant distance between himself and the trooper, police said.

The dirt bike headed west on Johnson Road approaching Marshall Street in the Lincoln limits. A Chevrolet Traverse was facing eastbound on Johnson Road and turning left onto Marshall Street when the bike collided into its left front fender, police reported.

The driver could not see the dirt bike coming since the bike lacked headlights, police said. The rider of the dirt bike was ejected upon collision and was not wearing a helmet. Police later learned that Burton did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license.

He was transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Traverse, a 49-year-old female of Milford, was properly restrained and remained on scene, police said. She was transported to Bayhealth Hospital where she was treated and released.

The roadway was closed for three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

