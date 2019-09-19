The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced Sept. 18 its annual Delaware Hunting Photo Contest to promote hunting by encouraging hunters to “Get Out and Hunt DE,” and to capture and share photographs of their hunting experiences.

The winning photograph will be featured on the cover of the 2020/2021 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide, with the top five photographs presented inside the guide.

The contest is open to all Delaware residents, with a maximum of three entries per person. Photographs should be submitted digitally at Fish & Wildlife photo contest. Entries will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2020.

A judging panel comprised of Division of Fish & Wildlife staff will be looking for technically-suitable, well-composed photos that best portray this year’s contest theme, “Get Out and Hunt DE.” To be eligible, photographs must have been taken in Delaware and depict persons involved in lawful hunting activities.

Complete contest rules and information, entry forms and instructions for uploading entries are available at bit.ly/31yCIWx.

For more, call 739-9910 or email jennifer.childears@delaware.gov.