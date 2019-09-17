Arts and crafts from numerous local vendors

Woodside Farm Creamery, 1310 Little Baltimore Rd., Hockessin, is hosting its annual Arts and Crafts Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fine crafts and fine art fair features local and regional artisans in a variety of media, including: stained glass, nature crafts, pottery, watercolors, prints, jewelry and more.

Woodside’s fall-favorite pumpkin ice cream will be for sale as well.

Mums grown on Woodside’s farm and pumpkins will also be for sale.

Guests can also meet with volunteers from the 2019 featured charity – Friends of County K9, a New Castle based non-profit organization whose stated goal is to “raise funds to provide the (New Castle County K9) unit with equipment, and to support the well-being of the canines.”

Kids' activities will include free face painting and paint your own (purchased here) pumpkins.

There is free parking and admission for the fair.

Rain date for the fair is Sunday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For details and more information, visit woodsidefarmcreamery.com.