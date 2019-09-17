One injury, not life threatening, was reported Sept. 16.

Two shooting incidents occurred about 10 miles apart last night, and one woman was treated for a bullet wound at a local hospital, police said.

Troopers responded to the first at 8:57 p.m. in the 3100 block of Forrest Avenue, Route 8, near Byler’s Store in Dover.

Three people were in a home’s garage when they heard multiple shots, police said. The 27-year-old woman who was struck by a bullet was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the same time frame, shots were fired in the area of the 1900 block of Taraila Road in Hartly, near the Maryland border, police said. No injuries were reported.

The Delaware State Police are investigating and have no suspect information yet.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3, Detective Blomquist at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.