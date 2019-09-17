The Delaware Department of Transportation will hold a public workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Beacon Middle School cafeteria, 19483 John J. Williams Highway, Lewes, seeking input on proposed roadway improvements along Coastal Highway/state Route 1 in Sussex County.

The project is currently in the preliminary design phase. The purpose of this project is to maintain capacity of the SR 1 corridor and improve safety at the unsignalized intersection of SR 1 and Minos Conaway while improving mobility and access for local traffic. Attendees will have the opportunity to review display maps with the proposed alternative and provide comment. Project team members will also be in attendance to answer questions.

Comment forms will be provided. Comments may be submitted at the workshop, via the DelDOT website or written comments may be sent to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903. The comment deadline will be Nov. 1.