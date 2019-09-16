The Green Beret Project and Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing are beneficiaries of $5,000 gifts from Masonic Charities of Delaware.

Both organizations were presented checks Aug. 19 by Curtis Cole, president of Masonic Charities of Delaware at Masonic Lodge Union 7, Wyoming Mill Road, Dover.

The Green Beret Project includes police officers, volunteers from the Delaware Department of Correction, the military, businesses and the community. It offers at-risk youth dynamic programming after school and on weekends. During these sessions, adult cadre build rapport and trust while identifying future young leaders for the program. There is informal and formal mentorship for youth. Grades, behavior, and home life are monitored to assist and support parents or guardians in keeping kids in school and on-track to graduate. Visit thegreenberetproject.org for more.

The Interfaith Mission for Housing is a men’s homeless shelter and community interfaith organizations that’s catered to more than 2,200 men since 2006. The shelter, at 684 Forrest St., Dover, houses 36 men year-round and addresses their physical, emotional and spiritual needs by providing them with shelter, sustenance, encouragement and a connection to jobs. It also has a facility on Walker Road. The Interfaith Mission relies on contributions, grants and volunteer board members to continue its work. Visit doverInterfaithmission.org for more.