The Delaware Veterans Coalition will meet for its bimonthly meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, 1584 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover.

The meeting will address changes to Delaware law affecting veterans in the legislative session that concluded June 30; update on incarcerated veterans; the coming 10th anniversary of the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park; the annual Veterans Trust Fund Dinner; and other matters affecting Delaware’s veterans.

Founded in May 2011 as a registered lobbying organization to address issues affecting all generations of Delaware’s veterans, the coalition meets the fourth Monday of every other month, beginning in January.

Meetings and membership are open to all honorably discharged veterans residing in Delaware, including those with general discharges under honorable conditions, regardless of membership.

For more, visit delawareveteranscoalition.com.