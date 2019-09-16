Melvin is the only person to be drafted into the NFL and to fly aboard a NASA shuttle - Atlantis.

Delaware Humanities will bring astronaut Leland Melvin to Delaware State University at noon Oct. 5 as part of its Joseph P. del Tufo Annual Lecture series.

As this year’s lecturer, Melvin will give a talk titled “Moments in Silence” about his unique career path from the NFL to NASA. Registration for the event is free and open to the public at dehumanities.org.

Melvin is the only person to be drafted into the NFL and to fly aboard a NASA shuttle into space, onboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis as a mission specialist on STS-122 in 2008 and STS-129 in 2009 after overcoming an injury that left him completely deaf in both ears. Melvin also served as NASA's assistant administrator for education from 2010 to 2014. He is the author of the book “Chasing Space: An Astronaut's Story of Grit, Grace, and Second Chances.” He will sign copies of his book immediately following the lecture.

The lecture is part of Delaware Humanities’ DEstination: Space, a yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing highlighting Delaware’s contributions to the space program. DEstination: Space also features a traveling exhibit on display at the Route 9 Library & Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Ave., New Castle.

For more, visit destinationspace.dehumanities.org.