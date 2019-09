HOY en Delaware will host the 2019 Hispanic Heritage Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Bellevue State Park, 800 Carr Road, Wilmington.

This family and cultural festival will feature Hispanic arts, traditional music, dances and food.

Festival admission is free, there is a park charge by vehicle if not displaying the 2019 annual Delaware State Park pass of $4 for Delaware registered vehicles and $8 for out-of-state vehicles.

For more, visit hoyendelaware.com.