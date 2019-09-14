59-year-old Joseph Selby, of Millsboro, arrested

The Georgetown Police Department arrested a Millsboro man on robbery charges.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, September 13, police responded to a call for a fight on South Bedford Street, near Lynch’s Lane. Prior to arriving on scene, officers located a subject matching the suspect’s description and took him into custody without incident. While responding, officers were informed the incident was actually a robbery and the suspect had fled on foot.

According to police, the victim was giving the suspect a ride to Georgetown and during the drive, the suspect demanded money. The victim was able to stop the vehicle and exit, but the suspect also got out and began to assault the victim. The suspect took the victim to the ground and began to choke the victim while grabbing the victim’s wallet. The suspect then ran from the scene.



Joseph Selby, 59, of Millsboro, was arrested for second-degree robbery and strangulation. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $10,000 cash bond.