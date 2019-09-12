Ka'Jhye Sturgis, 14, was one of two suspects involved in the Aug. 10 incident.

The Dover Police Department arrested Ka'Jhye Sturgis, 14, in the Aug. 10 robbery of a 16-year-old in the Dover East Estates mobile home park.

The incident occurred at 6:39 p.m. when two teenaged suspects approached the victim and demanded his headphones. When the victim refused, the suspects assaulted him, causing the victim to briefly lose consciousness, police said. The suspects fled with the victim’s backpack and other belongings.

Sturgis was charged with robbery first degree and conspiracy second degree after being identified as one of the suspects, police said. Sturgis was committed to a juvenile detention facility in default of $21,000 secured bond.