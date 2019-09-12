Robert Rainey, 33, of Felton was arrested for the robbery of Ernie's Country Store.

The Delaware State Police have arrested Robert Rainey, 33, of Felton, for the robbery of a Magnolia convenience store Tuesday night. Two other suspects remain at-large, police said.

At 9:38 p.m., three suspects wearing disguises approached an employee at the sales counter of Ernie’s Country Store, 1246 Peachtree Run, and demanded cash.

The suspects then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, and tobacco products from the display, before fleeing in an unknown direction. The employee was not injured, police reported.

After investigating, police identified Rainey as a suspect and took him into custody without incident at a home in the Canterbury Crossing Mobile Home Park in Felton. Police found evidence that further linked Rainey to the robbery after searching him and the home.

Rainey was transported to Troop 3 where he was charged with one count each of robbery second degree and wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #7 and then committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $16,000 secured bail.

The identities of the two at-large suspects, who were only described as black males, are still unknown, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective P. Campbell of Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 302-698-8504.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.