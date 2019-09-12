The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist in Lewes.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, as a 2017 Cadillac CTS, being operated by an 89-year-old Millsboro man, was traveling northbound in the right lane of Coastal Highway (Route 1), approaching the intersection with Kings Highway. At the same time, a 79-year-old Lewes man was bicycling northbound in the bus/bike lane in the same general vicinity.

The operator of the CTS failed to see the cyclist and, while changing lanes to make a right turn onto Kings Highway, struck the bicycle. The cyclist was ejected.

The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to the Christiana Hospital in critical condition. The operator of the CTS, who was properly restrained, was not injured as a result of the crash.

Northbound Coastal Highway was rendered to a single travel lane for approximately 1.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cpl. K. Argo of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-703-3264.