The Department of Justice’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Sussex County government officials and others will host a workshop on homeowners’ association governance issues from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Sussex County Association of Realtors, 23407 Park Ave., Georgetown.

The free program will focus on governance under the Delaware Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act, bylaws, and even instances where Chancery Court ordered new elections for mistakes following governing documents in the last year.

DOJ Common Interest Community Ombudsman Chris Curtin, members of the CIC Ombudsman’s Advisory Council Education Committee and Sussex County government officials will be in attendance.

The workshop is free, but seating is limited. Light refreshments will be provided. Register by email to doj.ombudsman@delaware.gov or by fax at 577-6499 by Sept. 14.