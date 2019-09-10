55-year-old Timothy J. Delp charged

A Lewes man has been arrested following a month-long investigation into child sexual assault.

On the morning of Wednesday, September 4, the Lewes Police Department arrested 55-year-old Timothy J. Delp.

Delp was charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, authority or supervision, felony second-degree rape victim less than 12 and defendant 18 or older, felony continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of felony first-degree unlawful sexual contact and felony endangering the welfare of a child.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $162,000 cash bail.