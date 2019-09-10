The Wilmington Area Planning Council and Delaware Department of Transportation will host a public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Newark Free Library, 750 Library Ave.

The event will feature DelDOT’s fiscal 2021-26 Capital Transportation Program and WILMAPCO’s Public Participation Plan. The CTP provides details on the planned capital transportation investments that are anticipated for the next six years. The PPP provides an overview of how WILMAPCO ensures that the public is involved in the transportation planning process.

The meeting will also include information on DelDOT’s long-range planning effort, Innovation in Motion, including summaries of the update process, outreach efforts and key short and long range challenges and opportunities anticipated for the state’s transportation system; and a proposed update of the CTP Project Prioritization Process. The proposed updates incorporate DelDOT’s recent investments in data collection, resulting in a more data-driven process. Updates to the criteria, input data and technical scoring will be displayed.

Project information will be displayed and there will be opportunities for discussion with DelDOT and WILMAPCO representatives.

Questions, comments or written material can be submitted to: Department of Transportation, Office of Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, Delaware, 19903; call 800-652-5600 or 760-2080; or email dotpr@delaware.gov.