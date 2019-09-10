The Delaware Division of the Arts will present the 2019 Delaware Arts Summit from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

The biennial Arts Summit is an arts conference that brings together the arts community for professional development, performances and networking. This year’s theme is “Bringing the Arts to Life.” Various workshops will help attendees build skills in areas such as attracting and keeping audiences, financial wellness for artists and digital marketing.

The Arts Summit runs from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a networking reception from 3 to 4 p.m. Registration includes breakfast, lunch, refreshments and activities. Cost is $45 per person during the “early-bird” registration period through Oct. 7, and $55 through Oct. 22, when registration closes. To register, visit arts.delaware.gov/summit.

In 2019, the Delaware State Arts Council celebrates 50 years and the Division of the Arts celebrates 30 years of supporting the arts in Delaware.

The keynote speaker for the 2019 Delaware Arts Summit is Alysia Lee, founder and artistic director of Sister Cities Girlchoir, a girl empowerment choral academy launched in 2012. Lee will explore a case study for artists and arts organizations seeking to build stronger community roots and elevate the creativity and innovation of their neighbors.

For more, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 577-8278.