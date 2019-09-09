Zion Saunders, 18, was arrested Friday night.

Dover Police officers arrested Zion Saunders, 18, in connection with the Aug. 11 shooting at South New Street that left one woman with a minor injury.

Officers saw Saunders in the area of South New Street and Reed Street at 8:30 p.m Friday and attempted to stop him since he was wanted as a suspect in the shooting. Saunders fled in a vehicle, and officers successfully pursued and stopped Saunders using stop sticks to deflate his tires, police said.

Saunders continued to resist officers as he was taken into custody, according to police.

Following the pursuit and arrest, Saunders was issued an O.R. bond, promising to appear in court for charges on: disregard police officer signal, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and several traffic offenses.

Saunders was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $26,100 cash bond on the following charges in connection with the Aug. 11 shooting incident: assault second degree, two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, 12 counts of reckless endangering and two counts of criminal mischief.