Little People Child Development Center license suspended in wake of investigation.

State police have charged 19-year-old, Dejoynay M. Ferguson, of New Castle, with first degree murder in connection with the death of a four-month-old infant who was under her care at a Bear daycare facility.

According to a press release, on Thursday, Sept. 5, state troopers and county EMS personnel responded to the Little People Child Development Center, 3843 Wrangle Hill Rd., Bear, in reference to an unresponsive four-month-old.

The female infant was subsequently transported to the Christiana Hospital where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

The investigation, being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, has determined that Ferguson, who was the assigned caregiver for the victim in the Infant Room at the facility, placed her hands over the victim’s mouth and nose and intentionally restricted her breathing until she became unresponsive, the release states.

Once becoming unresponsive the victim was placed back into a crib by Ferguson.

After roughly 20 minutes, Ferguson advised the owner of the facility that the victim was unresponsive, at which time a call was made to 911, police said.

Ferguson was charged with one count of first degree murder, and arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #11 before being committed to the Dolores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $1,000,000 cash bail.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

State police are currently investigating the death of an infant that occurred at a Bear daycare center, which had its license revoked following the discovery.

According to a press release, Delaware State Police are still conducting an investigation into the death, which happened Thursday, Sept. 5, around 10:35 a.m., at the Little People Child Development Center, 3843 Wrangle Hill Rd., Bear.

As a result of this investigation the Office of Childcare Licensing has suspended the license of the center indefinitely, the release states.

Police have not disclosed the age or the gender of the infant.

According to the center’s website, which was still active as of Friday morning, their infant care program is limited to four infants between six weeks and one year.

Training for aides in the infant program have “no less than three years of experience caring for infants,” the website states.

Under “employment,” the site states that the center has an immediate opening for a toddler, infant, and pre-k teacher.

This is an active and ongoing investigation with further details being released as they become available, police said.

(This report was modified on Friday, Sept. 6 at 9:04 a.m. to include the suspect's arrest and other details)