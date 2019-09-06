The historic 1704 Newlin Grist Mill, 219 Cheyney Road, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, will host local musicians performing traditional songs and tunes about mills, millers and related historic topics that span several centuries at Music in the Mill, set for 4 p.m. Sept. 21.

This free program is being held as part of the Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day 2019.

Founded in 1960, the purpose of the Nicholas Newlin Foundation is to preserve land and historic buildings for the pleasure and education of the public.

In an area of urban growth, the foundation maintains open land as a refuge for plants, animals and birds, and for the people who come to enjoy them. In an era of high technology, it offers visitors insights into the vanished life of the rural 18th century. This two-fold objective of environmental and historical concerns are combined in a single theme wherever possible.

Following the ideals of its founder, E. Mortimer Newlin, the foundation strives to enhance its service to the public, while securing its future by managing its finances wisely.

For more, visit newlingristmill.org.