The Delaware College of Art and Design is joining the Delaware Art Museum and the Chris White Gallery to host Teaching Artist and Curator in Residence, a year-long creative residency in Wilmington that blends teaching, art-making and curating.

In 2018 the Delaware Art Museum partnered with the Chris White Gallery, a two-story exhibition space housed on the first floor and basement of Shipley Artist Lofts, to pilot a Teaching Artist and Curator in Residence program. The goal of the residency was to support the professionalization of teaching artistry and to create nurturing space for a new kind of creative professional — one that informs curatorial practice with real-life community work. After a successful first year with artist Roxanne R. Campbell, the partnership has expanded to include DCAD.

Wilmington artist JaQuanne LeRoy has been selected for the 2019-20 residency. LeRoy is a prolific artist with deep roots in the community. His work is everywhere from the walls of the Delaware Children’s Museum to electrical boxes on Wilmington’s Westside. Currently, he is collaborating with the artist Smashed Label to paint a large-scale mural at Father Tucker Park. And LeRoy is no stranger to exhibiting — his work has appeared in many Art Loop locations, most notably with DCAD at the Local and Famous show guest-curated by Terrance Vann during the summer of 2018. During his residency, LeRoy will teach many of the museum’s school partnership art classes, oversee the curatorial calendar at DCAD and the Chris White Gallery and curate original shows.

The Teaching Artist and Curator in Residence partnership aligns with DCAD’s new mission statement to empower emerging artists and designers and to engage an inclusive and diverse community. The Teaching Artist and Curator in Residence program speaks directly to the college’s strategic vision to be a powerhouse of inspiration in Wilmington and beyond.

