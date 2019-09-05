No injuries were reported from the Tuesday night incident.

Dover Police received a call for shots fired at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Dupont Highway at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found several shell casings and made contact with victims who had fled the area. No injuries were reported.

The victims have been uncooperative with investigators and have not provided information, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.