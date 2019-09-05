In the northeastern United States, the two hardest-hit areas areas are likely to be southeastern Virginia and southeastern Massachusetts, according to AccuWeather.

The mid-Atlantic and New England coasts will be spared a direct hit by Hurricane Dorian with the eyewall forecast to remain at sea, according to AccuWeather.

The storm, moving at around 8 mph as of 11 a.m. today, Thursday, Sept. 5, is expected to gain momentum in the coming days.

"Dorian will move off the northeast coast of North Carolina by midday Friday and then accelerate to the northeast," said AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

The jet stream is expected to be strong enough to steer Dorian away from the United States coast and cause the storm's forward speed to increase dramatically.

While rain and breezy conditions are not likely to extend very far inland over the region, tropical storm conditions are forecast for portions of the mid-Atlantic during Friday and Friday night and southeastern New England during Friday night and Saturday.

In the northeastern United States, the two hardest-hit areas areas are likely to be southeastern Virginia and southeastern Massachusetts due to the proximity of Dorian, which will continue to sprawl as it travels over progressively cooler waters of the North Atlantic.

Even though the core of the hurricane will weaken, tropical storm winds, either sustained or in gusts, will reach farther out with time.

Southeastern Virginia can expect moderate coastal flooding with winds strong enough to break tree limbs and cause sporadic power outages. Frequent gust to strong tropical storm force are possible. Enough rain may fall in short duration to cause street flooding outside of coastal inundation areas.

"A storm surge of two to four feet could impact southeastern Virginia, including Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads extending into the southern Chesapeake area," Kottlowski said.

Tornadoes are another concern in southeastern Virginia. Dorian has produced multiple quick, spin-up tornadoes in eastern North Carolina Thursday.

Minor coastal flooding and beach erosion with stiff winds will spread northward over the Delmarva Peninsula and southern New Jersey during Friday then along Long Island, New York, during Friday night.

Stormy conditions are likely as far north in the mid-Atlantic as Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Montauk, New York.

During Saturday, as Dorian passes by to the southeast, minor to moderate coastal flooding, heavy rain and gusty winds will buffet southeastern Massachusetts. Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and the islands should expect strong tropical-storm-force wind gusts.

Even Boston is likely to have a stormy period from Friday night to early Saturday.

During the times aforementioned, motorists may encounter flooded roads and may need to seek an alternate route or risk stalling in rising water and ruining their vehicle. Homeowners and visitors to the region may want to have a flashlight handy in case the power goes out due to occasional strong gusts.