Master Cpl. Lawrence Walther of the Delaware State Police Training Academy was recognized July 10 as the 2019 Instructor of the Year by the International Association of Chiefs of Police State and Provincial Police Academy Directors, at its annual conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nominations for this award were received by the IACP-SPPADS, from police academies across the U.S. and Canada. Walther, who was nominated by the former director of the DSP Training Academy Capt. Jennifer Griffin, is the first Delaware State Trooper to be presented with the IACP SPPADS Instructor of the Year Award.

“Cpl. Walther is not just an ‘Instructor of the Year,’ but an ‘Instructor of a Lifetime’ who goes above and beyond to reach troopers, officers, students and citizens,” said Griffin. “His exceptional work didn’t just start in the past year, but built over his 14-year career. His interaction and selflessness with his time, energy, and knowledge have changed the lives and the careers of countless police officers and community members. He sets himself apart because he looks at every student, and really figures out what their strengths and weaknesses are, and then includes them in a plan to improve and excel. He takes a personal interest in all of his students, no matter their level of competency or ability. He sets himself apart, because he genuinely cares about his students, and is willing to give 100% of his time and effort to them.”

Walther, who has been a Delaware State Trooper since 2004, realized early he had a passion for teaching, instructing and mentoring. This skill set resulted in him being selected as a field training officer for recruit troopers, while assigned to Troop 2 as a patrol trooper. Prior to being assigned to the Delaware State Police Training Academy as a full-time TAC — Teacher–Advisor– Counselor — in 2017, Walther served as an adjunct instructor at the academy as a guest TAC officer, ground fighting instructor, and as a control tactics instructor. Since coming to the academy, he has become a certified instructor in SABRE O.C. Spray, ASP Baton and Stop Stick.