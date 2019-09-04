Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes and Crematory, which has four locations in Delaware — New Castle, Newark, Delaware City and Middletown — was honored by the National Funeral Directors Association with the 2019 Pursuit of Excellence Award.

This is their fifth consecutive award for excellence.

Pursuit of Excellence Award recipients raise the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to the highest ethical and professional standards and providing unsurpassed service to families and communities.

To earn an NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award, a participating funeral home must meet or exceed business standards set forth by the program and demonstrate proficiency in key areas of funeral service, such as compliance with state and federal regulations; providing ongoing education and professional development opportunities for staff; offering outstanding programs and resources to bereaved families; maintaining an active level of involvement within the community; participating and actively serving in the funeral service profession; and promoting funeral home services through a variety of marketing, advertising and public relations programs. Participants are also required to adhere to a Pledge of Ethical Practices.

“Spicer-Mullikin’s voluntary participation in the Pursuit of Excellence Award program reflects a clear determination to exceed the expectations of those they serve,” said NFDA Chief Executive Officer Christine Pepper. “This prestigious recognition assures families of the high-quality, compassionate service they will receive the moment they walk through the funeral home’s front door.”

“We’ve had the honor of serving families in Delaware since 1906,” said Spicer-Mullikin owner Matthew C. Smith. “NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award is a hallmark for funeral homes that are committed to providing exceptional service to grieving families and the community, while adhering to the highest ethical and professional standards. We are honored to receive the award for the fifth consecutive year. All Spicer-Mullikin licensed funeral directors and support staff contributed to this recognition. We are a family-owned business and people can feel the difference in our care. Families know they can trust us to exceed expectations.”

For more on the NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award, visit nfda.org/pursuitofexcellence.

For more on Spicer-Mullikin, visit spicermullikin.com.