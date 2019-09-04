The Milton Arts Guild, 310 Walnut St., will host an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 for its next exhibition, “Off Season.”

Guild artists create and display works that show what this time of year — crisp days, light traffic, easy parking, semi-empty beaches and no lines or waiting — means to them. Photography, watercolor, oil, acrylic and mixed media art will be included.

Show judge is local watercolor, oil and acrylic artist Lesley McCaskill.

The reception is free to the public, with light refreshments served.

Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

For more, visit miltonartsguild.org.