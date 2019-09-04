Mid-County Senior Center, First Regiment Road in the Sherwood Park II community, Wilmington, will celebrate its 40th anniversary from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 19 with Stayin’ Alive, a dance party and 1980s style evening.

Six-piece band InterfuZion will provide music and gourmet refreshments from the chefs at Rockland Place will be served.

Mid-County Senior Center opened in 1979 and since its beginnings has been a place for people 50 and older to take part in social engagement and physical activity. The center is recognized today for its Pickleball, volleyball and shuffleboard matches and activities such as pool, line dancing, yoga, bus trips, discussion groups, bingo and noontime meals. The center recently established a Memory Café, a monthly gathering for those with the early stages of dementia and memory loss.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available at facebook.com/midcountycenter or at the center.

For more, call 995-6728.