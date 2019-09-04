The Kent County Family and Community Education Association recently awarded scholarships to local students.

Georgia Weiner was presented a $300 scholarship June 18 at Frazier's Restaurant in Dover. She is a 2019 graduate of Caesar Rodney High School and will attend the University of Delaware in the fall. Weiner will major in animal sciences, and her career goal is to become an animal nutritionist or researcher and promote and represent the agriculture industry.

Jackson Sylvester was presented a $300 scholarship June 29 at Roma Restaurant in Dover. Sylvester is a 2019 Lake Forest High School graduate and will attend the University of Delaware in the fall. Sylvester will major in dairy sciences, and his career goal is to be a bovine nutritionist and work in the agricultural industry.