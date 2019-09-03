The University of Delaware New Castle County Extension announced its September schedule of programs and events.

Family and Consumer Sciences families and wellness events include:

— Portion Control: Indulge Without the Bulge: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 4, Garfield Park Recreation Center, 26 Karlyn Drive, New Castle. Portion control is the key to staying healthy. This program will identify strategies to manage portions for better health. Presented by UDel Cooperative Extension Master Food Educators. Free. To register: 571-4004.

— Freezer Pleasers: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Bear Library, 101 Governors Place. Make the most of family mealtime. UDel Cooperative Extension Master Food Educators present tips and tricks to properly prepare, store and thaw frozen meals in bulk to save time and money. Free. To register: 838-3300.

— Becoming Retirement Ready: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Bear Library. This two-part series will review information and help participants develop confidence and skills in preparing for retirement. Appropriate for those that have an understanding of basic financial concepts. Part one will include “Crunching the Numbers” and “Taking (Some of) the Mystery Out of Investing” Part two of the series, set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23, will review information and help participants develop confidence and skills in preparing for retirement. Speaker is Maria Pippidis, New Castle County Cooperative Extension. Free. To register: 838-3300.

4-H clubs and events at the Route 9 Library, 3022 New Castle Ave., New Castle, include:

— Culinary and Healthy Living Club: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 11. Build cooking skills and learn about nutrition, food safety in food preparation and healthy living. Open to ages 8-13. Free. Must register: 831-8965.

— Theatre and Performing Arts Club: 5-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 30 through Dec. 4. Build skills around all aspects of theater arts, including knowledge, skills and confidence in implementation of a production. Open to ages 13-18. Free. Must register: 831-8965.

For more, visit extension.udel.edu.