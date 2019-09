The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that various sections of the Lewes-Georgetown Trail from Donovans Road to Log Cabin Road will be closed beginning Sept. 3 for tree removal and trimming, mowing and spraying.

Work hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and work is expected to be complete by late September.

During the closure, there will be temporary barriers and for the safety of everyone, please do not remove the barriers. Barriers will be removed at 7 p.m. daily.