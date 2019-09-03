Four others damaged

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a Labor Day house fire that occurred in the Coastal Club community of Lewes.

The blaze, reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, September 2, occurred in the 35000 block of Acadia Lane. The Lewes Fire Department responded to the residential structure fire.

Heavy fire damage, estimated at over $750,000, occurred to one dwelling. Four other homes were damaged by exposure. There were no reported injuries.

State fire investigators are searching for the fire’s origin and cause.