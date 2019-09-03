Wilmington artist Olga Ganoudis, who designed several pieces for the “Game of Thrones” online store, including dragon eggs in a box and exotic jewelry, will sell her jewelry at the Brandywine Festival of the Arts, set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at Brandywine Park, 1080 N. Park Drive, Wilmington.

HBO executives saw Ganoudis’ work for the TV show “Lost,” and chose her to capture the medieval spirit of “Game of Thrones.” That imagination and sense of fantasy is found in Ganoudis’ jewelry, which she has been crafting for more than three decades.

More than 200 artists and crafters will sell their work during the two-day festival, and shoppers will be able to interact with artists to find out what inspires them.

The two-day festival is family- and pet-friendly. Admission is $5, and free for children 12 and younger.

There will be no onsite parking, but free shuttle buses will run continuously from nearby Salesianum High School, 1801 N. Broom St., Wilmington.

For more, visit brandywinearts.com.