Robert R. Santos, 44, went missing Sept. 1.

UPDATE: The Delaware State Police has cancelled this Gold Alert. Robert R. Santos has been located, police said.

The Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for Robert R. Santos, 44, who was reported missing Sunday and was last seen at 11:45 p.m. in the Camden-Wyoming area.

Police described Santos as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt and white sneakers, and is most likely on foot.

Attempts to find or communicate with Robert have been unsuccessful, and there is a true concern for his safety and welfare, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Robert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.