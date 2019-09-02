Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects for reckless endangering after a road rage incident on Smyrna Leipsic Road

Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects after a road rage incident near Smyrna led to shots being fired.

Sunday at about 12:53 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Smyrna Leipsic Road east of Smyrna for a report of shots fired.

Troopers talked with residents who reported that an unknown female entered their driveway in a vehicle, followed immediately by another vehicle occupied by several men. The occupants in both vehicles began arguing about a road rage incident. The residents asked the individuals to leave the property and they did. A short time later, the vehicles returned to the area, and an occupant from one of the vehicles fired two shots towards the other vehicle, police said.

As troopers were at the scene, the suspects' vehicle passed by and was immediately identified by witnesses. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't pull over and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and the driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of this incident.

The driver, Sean R. Speed, 24, and passenger, Jeffery L. Peer, 43, both of Leipsic, were arrested.

Speed was charged with disregarding a police officer's signal, driving while suspended, reckless driving, failure to have insurance identification, driving a vehicle at an unreasonable or imprudent speed, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, second-degree conspiracy and three counts of first-degree reckless endangering.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $29,850 secured bond.

Peer was charged with second-degree conspiracy and three counts of first-degree reckless endangering. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $3,500 unsecured bond while awaiting another court appearance.