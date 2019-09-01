Black cat Tyrone hopes 13 is a lucky number

Tyrone became homeless after the only owner he has ever known passed away.

Despite never knowing life outside of his safe home, this 13-year-old has opened up to the staff that takes care of him. He also gets along with other cats in the shelter’s free-roaming cat room.

Tyrone deserves a loving home where he can live out his golden years surrounded by affection. His adoption fee is sponsored. Tyrone is available for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus.